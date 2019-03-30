Strictly star Stacey Dooley gets hair transformation after reported split from boyfriend Stacey looks great!

Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley took a trip to the hairdressers on Friday to undergo a subtle change – and she looks great! The investigative journalist posted a short video of herself in the salon chair getting her roots touched up and enjoying a spot of pampering. The trip follows just days after the news broke that Stacey had reportedly split from her boyfriend of three years, Sam Tucknott. According to The Sun, Stacey's increasingly busy schedule has put pressure on the relationship, particularly since the couple weren't able to spend time together while Stacey was on the Strictly Live! tour and filming in Uganda for Comic Relief.

Stacey Dooley went to the salon for a glam new look

Stacey has yet to speak out about the news, but told The Sun: "I don’t think I've got anything to say." Although Stacey and Sam kept their relationship very private, the pair often shared romantic tributes to one another on social media, and Sam was hugely supportive during his girlfriend's stint on Strictly. The personal trainer was often spotted in the audience watching Stacey, and was visibly emotional during the show's semi-finals. The camera cut to Sam while Stacey and her dance partner Kevin Clifton performed a vibrant Charleston, and was seen wiping away tears of pride. Sam and Stacey live in Brighton and have a pet pug called Bernie.

The Strictly star has reportedly split from boyfriend Sam Tucknott

While they keep their personal life out of the public eye, Stacey recently opened up about living with Sam, admitting that while he is into his fitness, they aren’t so great at eating healthily. Speaking with Jessie Ware on her podcast Table Manners, she said: "Sam and I basically live off Deliveroo. And it isn’t great, I know. So if he's cooking, he'll cook like a chicken, sweet potato and a bit of broccoli, which is fine. He is fit, he is super fit, but not like annoyingly so, not like muscles."

Since winning Strictly, Stacey has had a busy few months. In February, she was forced to defend herself after photos of herself holding a little boy during her visit to Africa for Comic Relief came under fire from MP David Lammy. David had reacted on Twitter, saying "the world does not need any more white saviours," and Stacey was supported by many of her Strictly co-stars, including Kevin. The professional dancer replied to several messages from followers on social media, defending Stacey's decision to go to Africa to support the charity and challenging David’s view that the images she shared reinforce negative stereotypes.

