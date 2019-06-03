Coronation Street's Amy Barlow looks unrecognisble with grown up new look Amy is played by actress Elle Mulvaney

Since Amy Barlow's pregnancy storyline at the beginning of the year, the character has been keeping a low profile in Coronation Street. So on Saturday at the British Soap Awards, fans had to do a double take when actress Elle Mulvaney stepped out onto the red carpet with a stunning new hair transformation. The teenage star looked gorgeous after taking a trip to the hairdressers and getting a blunt fringe. Elle – who is 16 – portrays a character two years' younger than her, and looked very grown up with her new hairstyle and a bold makeup look. The teenager posed on the red carpet outside the star-studded venue, dressed in a pretty lilac lace dress and co-ordinating heels.

Coronation Street actress Elle Mulvaney looked all grown up with a bold new fringe

It was a big night for Elle, who was nominated for Best Young Performance for her portrayal of Amy. Although she didn't walk away with the prize – with EastEnders' actress Kara-Leah Fernandes picking up the accolade, Elle was still able to celebrate Coronation Street's big wins of the night, with the soap taking away the most awards at the end of the evening. Shayne Ward picked up two awards for Aidan Connor's tragic storyline, which saw him take his own life. The actor won the Best Single Episode and Best Storyline, while Best Newcomer went to Alexandra Mardell (who plays Emma Brooker in the soap). Scene of the Year went to Gail Platt's powerful monologue, and Sue Nicholls – who plays Audrey Roberts in the show – won this year's Outstanding Achievement award.

Elle plays Amy Barlow in the ITV soap

Elle has been playing Amy Barlow in Coronation Street since 2010. Elle has proved a hit with fans through her sassy portrayal of Amy – who is famous for her one-liners and put-downs. Most recently, Elle was given her first major storyline as her character fell pregnant with her cousins Simon Barlow's arch enemy Tyler Jeffries. In heartbreaking scenes, Amy went to have an abortion on her own after being unable to cope with her parents' arguments about her unborn child.

