Ruth Langsford thanks paramedics who helped her after horrific fall

On Saturday, Ruth Langsford's day at the races ended rather unexpectedly when the TV presenter missed a step and fell onto her knees on her way out. After sharing a picture of her painful looking injuries on Instagram, the mother-of-one opened up in detail about the incident on Monday's episode of Loose Women. Ruth was quick to thank the paramedics who helped her, and bravely laughed it off – even playing out the scene live on TV to show the rest of the panel and audience just what had happened. "It's so embarrassing, falling over is so embarrassing isn't it," she said. "I would just like to say to the paramedics and the two lovely police officers whose name I didn’t get, thank you for looking after me."

Ruth also explained that when she fell, she heard people come over, including the police who asked her if she was okay. While she froze for a few moments, as soon as she heard people coming over she jumped up and reassured that she was fine, even though she felt mortified. She said: "I couldn't look at anyone at this point, I was absolutely mortified. I knew I had really hurt my knees, but I was so embarrassed. I went over to Eamonn, then I had to walk to the car and pretend I was fine. I was shaking, and almost thought I was going to cry as I was so embarrassed."

Before her fall, Ruth and Eamonn had enjoyed a lovely day out near their home in Surrey, where they were joined at the Epsom Derby by many other famous faces, including Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins, Clare Balding and former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas.

For their day out, Eamonn looked dapper in a smart suit for the occasion, while Ruth looked lovely dressed in a Michael Kors lace dress, with Jimmy Choo heels, a co-ordinating hat and a top handle Marks & Spencer handbag. Ruth praised the lady who had fitted her hat into her hair while recalling her fall on Loose Women, revealing that she had texted her afterwards to say that it had stayed in place when she fell to the ground.

