Coronation Street's Alan Halsall defends decision to undergo second hair transplant It has given him back his 'confidence'

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has defended his decision to undergo a second hair transplant operation, admitting the procedure is nothing to "be ashamed of". The 36-year-old actor underwent the operation in March at the Farjo Hair Institute in Manchester. Sharing a photo of Alan's treatment on their Instagram page, the Farjo clinic said they were thrilled to "help Alan get his confidence back".

Captioning an image of Alan sat in a chair while a doctor proceeded with the hair transplant, the Farjo Hair Institute said: "Anyone recognise our recent hair transplant patient? It was great to have @alanhalsall come back into @farjohairinstitute for his second hair transplant, after being thrilled with the results from his first procedure! We're so glad we could help Alan get his confidence back!"

Hair transplant number two

Alan also raved about the procedure, telling his fans on social media: "I've spoken with so many men who have confidence issues because of their hair, maybe this will let some of them know they have options and people have it done all the time. It's not something to be ashamed of." Alan underwent his first hair transplant in 2016, but showed off the full extent of his hair regrowth in a before and after photo during a visit to the doctors in February 2018.

Before and after in 1 pic @BessamFarjo 👌 pic.twitter.com/K87K4CFzwB — Alan Halsall (@alanhalsall) February 21, 2018

Alan's first hair transplant was in 2016

Alan shared a close-up image on Twitter of his new, full hairline, with his old one clearly on display on a computer screen in the background. "Before and after in 1 pic BessamFarjo," he wrote alongside the photo. Just hours before revealing the results, Alan admitted he was "nervous" to see the snaps of his once receding hairline, but his co-stars were said to be incredibly "impressed" by the results. "Finally off to see @BessamFarjo for my after pictures nearly a year late," he said. "I'm more nervous to see my before pics as I’ve never seen them."

