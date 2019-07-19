Fans excited to see Lisa Armstrong's new hair colour! The makeup artist looks so happy

Celebrity makeup artist Lisa Armstrong looks so happy in a new photograph on social media. The former wife of TV presenter Ant McPartlin shared a snap of herself at the hairdressers on Thursday and we're envious of how glam she looks in hair foils! Smiling for the camera, Lisa wrote: "Got my hair did..... #blondeshavemorefun #roots Thank-you @joshwoodcolour you rock x." In the picture we see a relaxed-looking Lisa getting her colour done, and from the sound of her caption, she appears to be going blonde again. Her hair was done by the colourist Josh Wood, who has created catwalk looks for the liked of Gucci, Dior and Versace in the past so he clearly knows his stuff.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Lisa Armstrong

Lisa's Instagram fans loved the photo, with one commenting: "I never look that glam when I have my roots done! I look like the "old face" app....without the app." Another said: "You always look amazing however you have your hair," while several followers were dying to see the results. "We need an after pic," said one.

There were also compliments on Lisa's makeup, with a fan telling her: "Love that lip colour!!" Lisa showed off a stunning peachy natural shade, which we'd quite like to get our hands on too (details please Lisa!). The beautician's complexion looked radiant, her lashes super long and full and her brows were perfectly groomed.

Lisa with ex-husband Ant

It's been a difficult year for Lisa, after losing her dad to cancer in May. In June, Lisa paid a loving tribute to her late father as she celebrated her first Father's Day without him. Alongside a childhood throwback with her dad Derek, the celebrity makeup artist simply wrote, "#Myfirstone," alongside a series of sad face emojis.

Lisa and Ant divorced in 2018, after confirming their split in January that year. They had been together for 23 years and married in 2006.

