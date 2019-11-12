I'm A Celeb's Declan Donnelly shows off new hair transformation Kate Garraway, Jacqueline Jossa and Caitlyn Jenner are contestants on this year's show

Declan Donnelly has undergone something of a hair transformation – swapping his silvery-tinged locks for a much darker shade of brown before I'm A Celebrity kicks off on Sunday. Dec, 44, could be seen sporting his new darker do in new promo images for the hit ITV show, and the star looked more youthful than ever. In the images, set against the lush greenery of the Australian jungle, the father-of-one also appears to have had a trim.

WATCH: Ant and Dec prank Amanda Holden

Excitingly, Ant McPartlin will be returning to hosting duties this year. He was replaced by This Morning's Holly Willoughby on last year's series of I'm A Celebrity, as the star took some time out to focus on himself. In March last year, Ant, 43, was involved in a crash in London and arrested on drink driving charges after hitting two cars. Shortly afterward, Ant was issued a whopping £86,000 fine and decided to take a step back from television work to address his issues.

Dec's hair is noticeably darker

Dec was left to host Saturday Night Takeaway alone and received nation-wide praise for his impressive work. Dec admitted that "it's been a tough couple of years".

In November, Ant and Dec starred in a two-part TV special that traced their DNA and family histories. Not only did the lifelong friends discover that they are actually distant cousins, but the pair were also told that their DNA could be traced back more than 900 years to Irish kings. Ant joked that he loved the "Game of Thrones stuff", however, was less impressed to discover that Dec's heritage held slightly more sway, with the latter's ancestor being described as a "high king".

This year's jungle contestants have been confirmed and we can look forward to seeing Kate Garraway, Jacqueline Jossa, Caitlyn Jenner, Nadine Coyle, James Haskell, Ian Wright MBE, Roman Kemp, Myles Stephenson, Adele Roberts and Andrew Maxwell setting up shop around the campfire.

