Strictly star Anton du Beke reveals how shock hair transplant changed his life

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke went on a trip down memory lane recently as he recalled a decision he made that consequently changed his life for the better. The dance veteran got a hair transplant over a year ago, and he has never been happier. He wrote on Twitter: "It's now over a year since I made the decision to have a hair transplant with @HRBR_Ireland. It's honestly one of the best decisions I've ever made, I feel 25 again!" Fans were quick to comment on the post, which also included a photo of his hair before and after the transplant. One wrote: "You were fabulous before and even more so now," while another added: "You've always been gorgeous to me Anton. But if it makes you feel better then embrace it."

It’s now over a year since I made the decision to have a hair transplant with @HRBR_Ireland. It’s honestly one of the best decisions I’ve ever made - I feel 25 again! #HRBR https://t.co/dqKXhsNWIp pic.twitter.com/FZBvZSaemt — Anton Du Beke (@TheAntonDuBeke) April 26, 2019

Strictly star Anton du Beke got a hair transplant which gave him more confidence

MORE: Strictly's Kevin Clifton breaks silence on reports Alex Scott doesn't like dancing with Neil Jones

Anton also wrote about his hair transplant in a lengthy blog post on his official website. He said: "Image is very important to me. If, as a performer, you’re known for having a good head of hair, should you start to lose it, you lose it very publicly and it can very much affect one's confidence. I realised that this was something I couldn't ignore, and of course, that it wasn't going to improve on its own. I started reading up about the various options for treatment, and it looked like a hair transplant could be the solution I needed." The star added that after the procedure, he now feels like a "new man." He said: "I feel fantastic, like a new man – it’s given me so much more confidence when appearing on television or having my picture taken and I’m so glad I took action when I did."

Anton has been open about his hair loss

READ: Strictly's Karen Hauer drops huge Blackpool bombshell to partner Chris Ramsey

Anton was actually recommended the treatment by actor James Nesbitt, who has also been open about having a hair transplant. He said in 2017: "My new hairline has attracted quite a bit of media attention so I've decided to use my positive experience to help other men who are suffering from hair loss. I would advise anyone who is concerned about hair loss to do their research carefully, as I did, before proceeding with treatment. You should also be totally confident that the team you choose to help you are fully qualified to do so." Both James and Anton opted to have their surgeries with Hair Restoration Blackrock, in Ireland.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.