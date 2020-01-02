Strictly star Katya Jones gets her hair cut short as she vows to make a fresh start in 2020 The Strictly star went for the chop – and she looks great!

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has started 2020 as she means to go on, complete with a new look! The pro dancer went to the hairdressers on New Year's Day, and came out with a chic shoulder-length do, which had been styled in loose waves. The star shared several photos of herself in the salon chair, including a before-and-after shot, which she posted on Instagram Stories. Katya went to The Glam Shack Co to get her haircut. The salon is based in Peterborough, where she is currently staying while performing in the Pantomime, playing the good witch, Glinda, in The Wizard of Oz.

Strictly star Katya Jones looked stunning with short hair

The dance champion later posted a picture of herself in the hairdressers, complete with a bottle of champagne, as she admired her new look, and wrote in the caption: "Begin as you mean to go on! With best friends and loveliest people who inspire you! P.s.yes I cut my hair. Thank you @glamlox_chloe for a fresh start to a year! What do we think?" Many of Katya's Strictly co-stars were quick to comment on her new hair, with Dianne Buswell writing: "Love it," while former judge Arlene Phillips wrote: "Looking fabulously ready for 2020." Mike Bushell's wife Emily also commented, writing: "Happy new year lovely Katya! Gorgeous hair."

The star shared a photo of herself at the salon - complete with a bottle of champagne

Katya's 2019 was a year of ups and downs, with the star splitting up from her ex-husband Neil Jones just before the new series of Strictly Come Dancing started. The couple have remained on good terms, and both cheered each other on as they competed in the BBC One dance show with their respective partners, Mike Bushell and Alex Scott. The star ended her year on a high by making her pantomime debut in The Wizard of Oz. Katya's been sharing several behind-the-scenes photos of herself and her castmates at the show, and it looks like they are all having a wonderful time!

Speaking ahead of her theatre role, she said: "I'll be swapping my dancing shoes for a pair of wings as Glinda and I can't wait to bring some sparkle to Peterborough New Theatre. I am so excited, honestly. When I came to this country, Neil said we should go to a panto. I said 'What's panto?' But having since been, it is amazing, something for the whole family. So when I got this opportunity I said 'Yes, of course.'"

