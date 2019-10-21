Fans go wild for Katya Jones' hair transformation We hope the Strictly dancer keeps this look next week!

She can usually be found rocking a slick ponytail, sleek straight hair or gentle loose curls, but Strictly professional Katya Jones transformed her look over the weekend – and fans loved it! The Strictly star revealed a head full of tight glamorous curls as she stepped onto the dance floor on Saturday with partner Mike Bushell by her side – and although she and Mike faced a dance off in the bottom two after their performance, it seems Katya's new hair has given her all the confidence she needs.

Taking to Instagram to share her positivity, she wrote: "Wear the sparkle if there's not enough of it in your life on Monday!" Alongside a series of snaps which showed off her curly new locks, the dancer added: "We're off to another week in the rehearsal room!! Not letting anything dull our sparkle!"

Katya looks amazing with her new hair!

Fans were quick to comment on Katya's new look, with one writing: "Loveeeee your hair curly," while another wrote: "Looking fab Katya!" One fan added: "Love the new hairstyle."

While Katya and Mike were in the bottom two after Saturday's performances, it was David James and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova who left the show. Following Sunday's results, Katya was quick to share some words of encouragement with partner Mike. Alongside a photo of the pair smiling, she wrote: "Partner, this was our first dance off. Not a nice place to be, but you handled it brilliantly and we will continue to have fun and work hard for as long as it may continue! I would love for your Strictly journey to be the one you'll remember with the smile on your face."

Mike and Katya found themselves in the dance-off over the weekend

It has been an emotional ride for Mike and Katya on Strictly so far, with Katya even having to apologise to one fan after Katya's tears made the fan cry the previous week. We hope there won't be any tears next week, but we do hope Katya's new hair makes a reappearance!