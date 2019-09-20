Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shocks with incredible hair transformation The Strictly Come Dancing professional was sporting an interesting new look on Friday...

Professional dancer Katya Jones offered her followers a glimpse behind the scenes on Strictly Come Dancing on Friday, and the star of the show was most definitely pro dancer Giovanni Pernice – who impressed with a brand new hairstyle… bright blonde locks!

In the video, 30-year-old Katya wishes the Strictly set good morning before stumbling upon 29-year-old Giovanni, who was sporting a new blonde wig. Katya jokingly asked him: "Excuse me, I've never seen you before here, who are you?" to which Giovanni replied: "I'm a new dancer." Katya played along, saying: "Oh are you? Alright." Giovanni hilarious added: "Nice to see you," and Katya responded: "Nice to see you. What's your name?" which is where things get even funnier. Giovanni quipped back: "Well, it's between Tarzan and the prince from Beauty and the Beast. What do you think?" But it's Katya who got the final word, telling him: "More like Elsa [from Frozen]."

Katya shared Giovanni's hilarious new look on Instagram

It's great to see that Giovanni remains in high spirits despite having had a traumatic few weeks. Earlier in September, it was alleged that the Strictly star was "attacked and blinded with a noxious substance by makes robbers."

Giovanni has been paired with Ru Paul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage on this year's Strictly

According to The Sun, the 29-year-old was jumped by two men following a night out with friends in Epping, Essex in August. His attackers pulled up in a car and grabbed his watch and rucksack after spraying his eyes with a substance believed to be pepper spray, although it was initially thought that the star had been a victim of an acid attack. The paper added that Giovanni was treated at the scene by paramedics and avoided any long-term damage.

Sadly, Giovanni wasn't the first Strictly regular to be hurt in an unprovoked attack. In June, Pasha Kovalev had his phone stolen by thieves riding a moped, and in 2016 father-of-one Gorka Marquez lost two teeth after being attacked in Blackpool.

