﻿
Giovanni Pernice

Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shocks with incredible hair transformation

The Strictly Come Dancing professional was sporting an interesting new look on Friday...

Aisha Nozari

Professional dancer Katya Jones offered her followers a glimpse behind the scenes on Strictly Come Dancing on Friday, and the star of the show was most definitely pro dancer Giovanni Pernice – who impressed with a brand new hairstyle… bright blonde locks!

In the video, 30-year-old Katya wishes the Strictly set good morning before stumbling upon 29-year-old Giovanni, who was sporting a new blonde wig. Katya jokingly asked him: "Excuse me, I've never seen you before here, who are you?" to which Giovanni replied: "I'm a new dancer." Katya played along, saying: "Oh are you? Alright." Giovanni hilarious added: "Nice to see you," and Katya responded: "Nice to see you. What's your name?" which is where things get even funnier. Giovanni quipped back: "Well, it's between Tarzan and the prince from Beauty and the Beast. What do you think?" But it's Katya who got the final word, telling him: "More like Elsa [from Frozen]."

Katya shared Giovanni's hilarious new look on Instagram 

It's great to see that Giovanni remains in high spirits despite having had a traumatic few weeks. Earlier in September, it was alleged that the Strictly star was "attacked and blinded with a noxious substance by makes robbers."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing release official photos of this year's pro dancers – see here

Giovanni has been paired with Ru Paul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage on this year's Strictly 

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice 'attacked and blinded with noxious substance by masked muggers'

According to The Sun, the 29-year-old was jumped by two men following a night out with friends in Epping, Essex in August. His attackers pulled up in a car and grabbed his watch and rucksack after spraying his eyes with a substance believed to be pepper spray, although it was initially thought that the star had been a victim of an acid attack. The paper added that Giovanni was treated at the scene by paramedics and avoided any long-term damage.

Sadly, Giovanni wasn't the first Strictly regular to be hurt in an unprovoked attack. In June, Pasha Kovalev had his phone stolen by thieves riding a moped, and in 2016 father-of-one Gorka Marquez lost two teeth after being attacked in Blackpool.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about hair

More news