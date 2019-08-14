Holly Willoughby shows off trendy new hairstyle - and you're going to want to copy it Looking good, Holly!

Fans have been missing Holly Willoughby's daily outfit posts on social media this summer as the This Morning star enjoys some time off from work. But on Tuesday, her co-host Phillip Schofield shared a new photo of the pair while out in Portugal – and all eyes were on Holly's new hairstyle. The mother-of-three tends to wear her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight do, but for the evening she had experimented with a trendy new look. The star rocked a messy half bun, and styled her hair in a side parting. To complete her look, the star wore a stylish black patterned dress teamed with a linen blazer.

Holly Willoughby rocked a new hairstyle on holiday

Holly and Phil have been on holiday in the Algarve for the past few weeks, and have been joined by their families. Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin have taken their three children, Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and four-year-old Chester, while Phil's wife Stephanie Lowe is also present on the trip. Earlier in the month, their This Morning co-star Rochelle Humes came for a few days with her husband Marvin and their daughters, but they have since returned to London to carry out work commitments.

READ: Jennifer Lopez in mourning after heartbreaking family death

Holly and Phil are having the best time on holiday

When Holly returns back to This Morning in September, the star will be facing a big change as her stylist Angie Smith recently relocated to Australia. Angie is responsible for all of Holly's outfits, both on the ITV daytime show and for her other TV commitments and red carpet appearances. The stylist has gained quite the following alongside Holly's growing fashion success, and has helped turn Holly into one of the most on-trend presenters in the UK. As a result of her much-adored style, Holly even became an ambassador for Marks & Spencer earlier in the year.

MORE: Michelle Keegan looks stunning with no makeup in new photo

Holly has spoken regularly about how much she relies on Angie. She told HELLO!: "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge. She tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you." But the appreciation goes both ways! In an interview with You magazine, Angie spoke about the moment she first met Holly around four years ago. "Holly was open to new ideas. The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.