Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz Skorjanec has treated himself to a New Year makeover! The professional dancer stopped by a chic London barbers called Adam on Friday, and the 29-year-old looked impeccable by the time he left.

Taking to Instagram, Aljaz shared two photos. One was taken before his appointment, and showed the star sitting in a chair – salon cape and all – as he grinned at the camera. His hair looked fluffy, and his fringe covered his entire forehead. In the next snap, Aljaz's locks were noticeably shorter – especially on the sides! As for his fringe, it was gelled back into a sharp quiff, and the dancer looked a million dollars.

Aljaz shared before and after photos on Instagram

Aljaz rung in the New Year with wife Janette Manrara and some of their fellow Strictly stars. Both shared snippets from the New Year's party they attended to their Instagram stories. First, Aljaz posted a group of hands lifting flutes of champagne and shouting "Cheers!" Then he shared a clip of the fireworks over London in the distance as he shouted: "Happy New Year!" Later, he uploaded a video using a filter which made it look like he was wearing a pair of 2020 glasses, and he and Janette appeared with their colleague and this year's winner Oti Mabuse behind them as the couple sang: "O-ti-Mab-u-se!"

MORE: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec return from festive holiday and go straight to Strictly co-stars house

Aljaz left with an immaculate new hairdo

MORE: Inside the Strictly Come Dancing New Year's Eve party with Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec and Oti Mabuse

As for Christmas, the happy couple spent it in Aljaz's native Slovenia, where they visited Aljaz's family over Christmas and spent time with their niece and goddaughter Zala, 17 months, who is the daughter of Aljaz's sister Lara. The stars went to the park with the adorable tot and even paid Santa a visit.

But once they were back on British soil, Aljaz and Janette were keen to catch up with Oti and her husband, Marcus Iepure, however, as they headed straight to the couple's house from the airport, to find that their friend and colleague had kindly cooked them a delicious-looking roast dinner.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.