Janette Manrara has unveiled a brand new hairstyle on Instagram, and the Strictly star looks incredible. Team Strictly has had a busy Tuesday preparing for the filming of the BBC show's Christmas special, and needless to say, many of the show's stars shared snaps of themselves getting glammed up. But it was Janette's ponytail that really stole the show! The 36-year-old unveiled her hair transformation on Instagram, and in the video, she could be seen sitting in the makeup chair sporting a sleek, slicked-back ponytail. It made for a noticeable difference for the dancer, whose brunette tresses are often worn loose.

In her video, Janette introduced fans to her talented hair and makeup artist, Charlie Wilkinson, saying: "This is Charlie everyone. Hair's looking great." The dancer's makeup also looked impeccable.

Janette looked incredible with her new hairstyle

Janette might look incredibly glam when she's on the Strictly stage, but when she's relaxing at home with husband and fellow Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec, she likes to keep things simple, and proved as much in a recent Instagram snap. On Wednesday, the talented dancer shared a photo of herself and Aljaz relaxing at home, and in the sweet post the pair could be seen sitting on the sofa, wearing matching dressing gowns while watching the television. In the caption, Janette simply wrote: "Cuddles in robes at home."

Janette often wears her hair down

The footage also gave a glimpse inside their cosy living room, complete with a dove grey sofa and French windows. The couple are able to put their feet up during the week more so now that both of them are out of the competition, although they were both hard at work on Tuesday during the filming of the Strictly Christmas special alongside many other of the show's stars, past and present.

