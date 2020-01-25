Stacey Dooley has shared a video of her new hairstyle and she looks incredible. Taking to Instagram, Stacey debuted her new look with a video, and her normally wavy tresses were tightly curled. The documentary maker acknowledged how different she looked, and joked: "I've gone in on the curls. Good. Just a soft wave really."

The former Strictly winner is currently on tour as part of the hit BBC dance show's live tour, so her hair has most likely been curled for tonight's performance.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley and Aljaz talk about Stacey's disastrous Cha Cha

Strictly's 2020 live tour kicked off this month, and 32-year-old Stacey has joined the likes of Sky Sports presenter Alex Scott, soap star Catherine Tyldesley, former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, EastEnders actress Emma Barton, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, BBC Breakfast reporter Mike Bushell and social media sensation Saffron Barker in the UK-wide performances.

Stacey shared the video on Instagram

Adorably, the star's boyfriend, professional dancer Kevin Clifton, has been supporting Stacey every step of the way throughout the live tours. On Monday, Kevin cheered on his girlfriend as she took to the stage to host the nationwide tour in Birmingham. Taking to his Instagram page to congratulate his partner, Kevin gushed: "So proud of @sjdooley hosting the @bbcstrictly live arena tour. Smashing it and nailing the aesthetics." He also shared a series of videos, showing the presenter speaking to the audience, whilst he could be heard shouting, "woo," on several occasions. How sweet!

The couple are notoriously private about their relationship but publicly support each other on social media. In July, Kevin spoke about their relationship after being quizzed by host Ruth Langsford. Trying to remain coy about their romance, Kevin said: "Yes, yes all good! All good." He then joked: "Look at this, straight into the personal life!" Ruth replied: "You're smiling, that's all I need to know." He then repeated that their new relationship was "all good".

