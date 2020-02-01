Lisa Faulkner's hair looks blonder than ever after trip to hairdresser The former EastEnders actress was glowing

Lisa Faulker took to Instagram on Saturday to debut her new, brighter, blonde hair colour. The 47-year-old shared a selfie and her locks looked noticeably lighter. Lisa added: "Happy 1 February! And thank you @senizalkancolour and @nevillesalon for making me blonde again!"

Needless to say, fans loved Lisa's brighter hair, and many took to the comment section of the former EastEnders actress' post to say so. One wrote: "Gorgeous picture," while another added: "Looking lovely." We have to agree, Lisa's new colour looks radiant, especially matched with the enviable tan she picked up last week while on honeymoon with husband John Torode! The pair enjoyed a luxurious stay in Mauritius, and shared many photos of their time away in the sun.

Lisa shared the photo on Instagram

Neville Hair and Beauty is located in Belgravia, and offers everything from bespoke colour treatments to chic new cuts, as well as beauty treatments including in-demand eyelash extensions and mineral pigment implantation, which starts at £675.

But it was colourist Seniz Alkan who Lisa saw for her weekend appointment, and judging by her Instagram, Seniz is an expert at delivering lighter, natural-looking hair colour.

This isn't the first time that Seniz has made Lisa's hair look beautiful. In fact, it was Seniz who made sure that Lisa's hair colour was looking impeccable for her October wedding to John.

Seniz shared a photo of the happy couple at their wedding, adding the caption: "Super big congratulations to Lisa Faulkner and husband. Wishing you both healthy, long happiness and love. Hair colour by me." Sweetly, Lisa replied to the snap saying: "Love my hair colour. Love you."

However, it's clear from the talented colourist's response to Lisa's message that she wasn't personally in attendance at the wedding. Seniz replied to Lisa saying: "Congratulations, can’t wait to hear all about it."

