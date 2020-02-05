Stacey Dooley shared a photo of her new hairstyle on Tuesday, and it might just be her most elegant look yet! In the snap, shared on Instagram, Stacey can be seen wearing a stunning silver gown and facing away from the camera to reveal that her hair has been beautifully plaited with black ribbon and that she'd also had hair extensions added to make her tresses look even more magical.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley opens up about her Prince Harry crush

The Strictly star added the caption: "No voice but HELLA HAIR." Needless to say, her fans agreed, and took to the comment section of her post to say so. One replied: "Hair goals!" while another sweetly added: "Gorgeous!"

MORE: 17 couples who found love on Dancing on Ice, Strictly and more reality TV shows

Stacey shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Strictly star Dianne Buswell wows fans with her latest short hairstyle in new photoshoot

This isn't the first time that Stacey has transformed her look for the Strictly tour. In January, the 32-year-old debuted a brand new, curly look. Taking to Instagram, the star shared a snap of her red hair, and in the photo, her normally wavy tresses were tightly curled. Stacey acknowledged how different she looked, and joked: "I've gone in on the curls. Good. Just a soft wave really."

But while hair and makeup might leave Stacey looking red carpet ready, the reality of Strictly's live tour isn't all sparkle and glamour, as the talented journalist revealed in a hilarious behind-the-scenes video in January. Taking to Instagram, Stacey uploaded a video of herself sitting in her hotel room wrapped up in a dressing gown, and couldn't help but poke fun at her solo night in.

The star told the camera: "Just reminding you how rock and roll tour life really is for me. I'm watching the news, the countdown to Brexit live in Brussels, I've got fake tan on a dressing gown that doesn't belong to me and I've just ordered a sparkling water, bread and a load of olives. Yeah. Pretty wild."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.