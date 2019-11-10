Strictly's Amy Dowden and Karim Zeroual reveal dream to lift Glitterball trophy The pair have made friends for life

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden says that if she and partner Karim Zeroual get to take home this year's Strictly title, she wants to create a wedding cake in the shape of the Glitterball trophy. "It would be a dream to win Strictly this year with Karim," she tells HELLO! "It's the celebrity that gets to keep the trophy, though, so I would probably have to make do with a glitterball-shaped wedding cake instead!"

The two also tell the magazine about their close bond and how Karim will be a guest when she marries fiancé Ben Jones next summer. "I've made a friend for life," says Amy of Karim. "I see Karim as my little brother and I so want him to be there."

He adds: "We can be honest with each other if we like the choreography or we don't. It's a friendship where we both want the exact same thing at the end of it. She knows more about me than I know about myself!"

And Amy says that she knew Karim had a natural dancing ability as soon as she met him. "He's has got this abundance of natural ability and star quality – it's something I could see from day one," Amy tells us. "It's something you can't teach."

Speaking to HELLO! at the Pride of Britain Awards in October, Amy also addressed claims that she and Karim are being undermarked by the judges. "We take the judges' comments and criticism, we go in, and we work harder. They're experts and I look up to them and everyone's entitled to their opinion, so it's not going to stop us. We're going to keep pushing and working as hard as we possibly can."

