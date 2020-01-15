Strictly star Emma Barton reveals stunning hair transformation ahead of tour

It's not long before the Strictly Come Dancing tour, and Emma Barton has revealed a completely new look ahead of it. The EastEnders actress – who is partnered with pro dancer Graziano Di Prima for the tour – took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with a full fringe. The star captioned the picture: "Dress rehearsal make up & hair ready... with thanks to our amazing @scdtourglamsquad & products from @__dollbeauty_." Emma's Strictly co-stars were quick to compliment her new look, with pro dancer Oti Mabuse writing: "Yummy yummy," alongside a flame emoji, while EastEnders star Jessie Wallace wrote: "Beautiful." One of the star's fans added: "Wow, you look so beautiful and I love your fringe."

Strictly star Emma Barton looked incredible with a blunt fringe

Emma made it to the Strictly final in December alongside her dance partner Anton du Beke, but is now partnered with Graziano for the tour as Anton has commitments with his own tour. The actress has been having a great time hanging out with her Strictly co-stars ahead of the first live show and has been sharing behind-the-scenes videos on social media all week. Over the weekend, she delighted fans after taking part in a question and answer session on Instagram Stories during a train journey with Alex Scott. The pair opened up about everything from their favourite dances of the series to what they are most looking forward to doing on the tour.

New photos of Emma and her new partner Graziano di Prima were released on Wednesday

Earlier in the month, Emma appeared on Loose Women where she revealed that she will be doing something very special for the audience during the Strictly tour. The actress and Graziano are set to perform a "relaxed" routine for autistic viewers. "We are doing a relaxed performance, which is something quite close to my heart and Craig Revel Horwood's," she said. "We worked closely with the National Autistic Society - so a relaxed performance means people can actually [enjoy]… it's the first the Strictly tour have ever done it," the star continued. "So people can go up and down, make some noise in the auditorium. We dim the lights to the lights aren't so bright, the pyrotechnics don't go off. It's a great thing to do, it's really important."

Emma had the time of her life taking part in Strictly and thanked her fans for their support shortly after the show's final. She wrote: "Thank you @bbcstrictly for giving me this incredible experience… one I shall never forget. Thank you all for voting & supporting mine & @mrantondubeke journey. I can't tell you how much joy you have given me. The love has been mind blowing."

She added: "My beautiful parents… family & friends. I couldn't have done this without you… To my fellow cast & pros of Class 19… I LOVE YOU ALL DEARLY! The whole ream Wardrobe, Hair, Make up, Band, Singers, Crew, Runners, Producers, @tessdaly &@claudiawinkleman & all the judges! I'm in love with you all. Finally congratulations to the amazing @otimabuse & @kelvinfletcher for the much deserved win… Our champions. Now to rest those trotters for a bit…"

