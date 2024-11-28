Katie Holmes’ anti-aging strengthening hair mask that ‘makes such a difference’

If there’s one thing I’ve always said about Katie Holmes, it's that I would kill to have her hair. It always looks so shiny and healthy, sigh. Since I’m a bit obsessed with celebrity haircare in general I always wondered what the secret to her glossy mane was, especially since - by her own admissions - she puts it “through a lot”. Well happily, that day has arrived, and I feel it’s my duty to share it with you.

Katie revealed her hair care routine during an interview with Get the Gloss: “I shampoo and condition it every morning with Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner and then put in the Caviar Anti-Aging CC Cream, which is like a leave-in conditioner to keep it from getting to dry. It makes such a difference in my hair - I feel like it strengthens it even though I put it through a lot."

It might not be a big surprise that Katie turns to luxury natural haircare brand Alterna for her glossy locks - she’s the brand’s spokesperson and co-owner, after all - but I didn’t know her secret weapon is the leave-in Caviar Replenishing Moisture CC cream.

Don’t be put off by the fact Katie works with Alterna, if you read on I think you’ll agree that the reviews of this product speak for themselves. Plus, the amazing news is you can buy it at Amazon, and at £29.07 / $29.45 it definitely won’t break the bank.

So what’s all the fuss about? I took a deep dive into the product ingredients, reviews and specifications to have a look at what real shoppers were saying about the product.

The lowdown

Alterna’s Caviar Anti-Aging CC Cream is a ten-in-one treatment that provides the following for hair:

Moisture

Shine

Smoothness

Softness

Anti-breakage

heat protection

Light hold

UV colour protection

Manageability

Strength

As you’d imagine by the name, it’s formulated with caviar extract, and is rich in omega Fatty Acids, vitamins and minerals to help protect and replenish hair. One thing Katie stresses about Alterna is how much she rates the “natural and organic” ingredients and the fact the brand “stays away from harsh chemicals like sulphates and parabens”. Can’t disagree with that!

After shampooing and conditioning, you work it through wet hair then blow dry as normal - you could even skip the conditioner.

© Daniele Venturelli Katie credits Alterna products for 'transforrming' her hair

What are verified shoppers saying about the cream?

The cream has a very impressive 85% star rating at Amazon and 818 positive reviews. I shop Amazon for a living so you can trust me when I tell you that’s a very high score. Even more impressive is the amount of repeat customers - 4K shoppers have bought this product multiple times.

The reviews are glowing, with haircare fans saying they like the texture, quality and smell of the product, and how their hair is after using it. Praise comes both from those who struggle with thin hair, and those using it to hold the style in their curls.

Says one happy shopper: “I've been using this product for at least two years at the advice of my hairdresser. I have fine hair strands that tend to curl in an ugly limp way if left to dry on its own. I use no more than the size of a pea in my palm and work it completely through all of my wet hair after shampooing then blow dry it with a round brush. My hair ends up having fullness, lift, shine and smoothness. It used to frizz up in humid weather and the frizzies have vanished.”

Another customer shared this great tip: “What I really love is using it on dry hair on the 2nd or 3rd day post-shampoo. Just a small amount rubbed into the hair, tames all frizziness and results in a professionally coiffed appearance. No hair spray needed - the style holds.”

Silver sisters also should take note - several reviewers with gray hair really love this product. “I have 100% gray hair and it brings out a nice shine,” says one. Those struggling with menopausal hair changes were also impressed. “My hair, which had suddenly turned dry and coarse, has been transformed. I only use a small amount so it will last ages! Very pleased,” writes one reviewer.

Were there any negative reviews? Some reviewers felt the texture was a little too sticky, others preferred the older formula. I honestly don’t see anything in the reviews section that would put me off giving this a try. Katie Holmes says the Alterna products have “transformed” her hair so I’m seriously tempted to see if I can get the same results…