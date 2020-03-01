The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have updated their fans about their plan for March, revealing on Instagram that they are hoping to continue follow only positive news online. The royal couple posted a message on their account, telling their followers that they continue to follow only one other page, which is Tank Good News, who post about inspiring events that happen around the world. Prince Harry and Meghan wrote: "Happy 1st of March everyone! This month, we continue on the good news path and are pleased to be following @TankGoodNews, as a reminder of all the good that is happening in the world. We hope it uplifts and inspires you!"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a message about positivity

The couple's followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "Fantastic! Keep up, I love seeing all the great content to uplift others," while another wrote: "More kindness is always welcome." A third added: "What a beautiful thing to wake up to, thank you. The royal couple also shared a second post on Instagram shortly afterwards, to wish their followers a Happy St David's Day. Prince Harry and Meghan posted a number of pictures of themselves from a visit to Wales, and wrote: "Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus! Wishing all of our Welsh followers a Happy St David's Day."

The royal couple with baby son Archie

Harry has been in the UK for the past few days to carry out some final engagements as a senior working member of the royal family. The dad-of-one hosted a summit for Travalyst on Wednesday in Edinburgh, where he unveiled a new holiday scheme to help tourists pick environmentally-friendly flights. At the launch, the royal took to the stage to deliver a speech, and was asked how he should be addressed by host Ayesha Hazarika. She revealed that he had asked to be simply addressed by his first name. She told delegates: "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentleman, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry." On Friday, meanwhile, Harry met Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London, to record a special single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation.

While Harry has been in the UK, Meghan has stayed in Canada, where the couple have been living for the past month, with their baby son Archie. With the Sussexes due to officially step back as senior royals from 31 March, it's not clear at this stage when they will make public appearances in future. Royal sources have said that the couple will be in the UK regularly as they plan to split their time between here and North America.

