Kylie Jenner reveals what her hair really looks like without extensions The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star often changes up her hairstyles

Kylie Jenner is often pictured with long hair, and she likes to experiment with different styles and colours. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed this week that her natural locks are incredibly short. The mother-of-one shared a video of herself on Instagram on Tuesday as she touched up her roots. The 22-year-old shared the results after lightening her hair, before getting extensions fitted. The star later shared another video of herself with long, honey-blonde hair, which she clipped back while getting her makeup done. Kylie has had lighter hair for the past few weeks, having dyed it mid-February, and has also experimented with bright colours too.

Kylie Jenner's hair is naturally short

Last week, meanwhile, Kylie stepped out wearing an ombre, cotton candy-coloured wig as she celebrated her friend's birthday in Hollywood, shared photos of her look on Instagram before the event. Just days before, she had divided fans with another new hairstyle while holidaying in the Bahamas with friends and her sister Kendall Jenner. The star posted a picture of herself sitting by the poolside, with her hair swept into what might be the world's longest ponytail. The end of the reality star's hair trailed on the ground next to her shoes. Many of Kylie's followers commented on the look, and while the majority of them thought it suited her, others weren't so sure.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star often experiments with her hair

The beauty mogul isn’t the only celebrity who changes her hair at a moment's notice. Jennifer Lopez is also a fan of extensions and is often pictured with her trademark topknot, or long, wavy hair at red carpet events. However, recently she has been going out more and more extension-free. The mother-of-two has gorgeous wavy tresses and was pictured on the beach last week wearing her hair down as she sunbathed.

The star donnned a pink wig earlier in the month

Khloe Kardashian is another star who often changes up her hair, and even has a wardrobe in her home that is dedicated to hair pieces, of varying lengths and shades of blonde. The mother-of-one's natural hair is short and wavy, but she is often seen out with a sleek, long ponytail. Last month, Khloe attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Occar's afterparty wearing a faux bob, which looked incredibly chic.

