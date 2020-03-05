Kylie Jenner shows off bright pink hair and it looks exactly like cotton candy The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star nailed it yet again

Kylie Jenner stepped out with pink hair on Wednesday night, and she looked flawless. The makeup guru is known for switching up her hair colour at a moment's notice, and we can’t think of a shade that we haven't seen Kylie's hair as over the years. The 22-year-old donned an ombre, cotton candy-coloured wig on Wednesday as she celebrated a friend's birthday at Hollywood hotspot, The Nice Guy, and shared photos of her new look on Instagram before the event.

Just days before, Kylie divided fans with another new hairstyle while holidaying in The Bahamas with friends and her sister Kendall Jenner. Taking once more to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a photo of herself sitting poolside, and debuted new, golden-brown hair that had been swept into what might be the world's longest ponytail. The ends of the Kardashian star's hair trailed on the ground next to her shoes, and fans were quick to comment on Kylie's appearance.

Kylie debuted her new look on Instagram

Many of the businesswoman's fans adored the new look, however, others were unsure. Some replied with positive comments, such as: "Yes! Killing it!" while others commented: "Nope, not a fan. Looks like a tail, sorry."

Kylie's holiday hair divided fans

Fans may have been left divided by Kylie's holiday hairstyle, but they certainly weren't when it came to one of her most iconic looks of the holiday, a sheer, pink dress by Jacquemus. It's clear that pink is the doting mum's colour of choice at the moment!

Kylie and her friends were staying in a £7,700 a night Airbnb home on the Caribbean island called the Rosalita that boasted sweeping beach views, tropical-themed interiors and a seriously huge pool for the superstar and her friends to lounge around. We want to book some plane tickets to Beach Harbour Island ASAP…