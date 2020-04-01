Kelvin Fletcher took to Instagram on Tuesday to unveil his new haircut – and the Strictly winner is now a skinhead! Alongside a selfie, Kelvin wrote: "Always secretly wanted to be a skinhead," suggesting that his short new do has been a long time coming. The Emmerdale actor normally has longer, brown hair, so it's quite a significant change for him.

Kelvin is following the government's advice and currently self-isolating at home with his wife Elizabeth Marsland and their two children, three-year-old daughter Marnie and one-year-old son, Milo. Over the weekend, the doting dad even shared an adorable video of little Milo with his thousands of follows – and the tot is growing up so fast! Kelvin uploaded a clip to Instagram on Saturday, and in it, revealed that he and Milo were watching TV together. The dad-of-two also said hello to his fans before panning the camera to his side, where the little boy sat. Milo looked adorable in a grey sweatshirt with the hood up as he stared straight ahead, seemingly absorbed in what he was watching.

WATCH: Kelvin shares sweet video of family during Sunday outing

Kelvin and his wife first met as children, reunited around ten years ago, and went on to get married in 2015. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! just after their wedding, Kelvin revealed: "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One. The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful."

Kelvin showed off his new look on Instagram

However, in February, the 36-year-old enjoyed a late night with his Strictly partner Oti Mabuse, and Liz was snapped without her wedding ring shortly after, leading to speculation that they might be experiencing relationship difficulties. The couple quickly squashed rumours, with Kelvin telling The Sun: "Everything is amazing. I am just a little bit bewildered by all the attention. But I am sure it will all blow over."

