Victoria Beckham unveils a brand new beauty product - and the champagne tone will make your eyes pop 

Victoria Beckham has taken to Instagram to show her 28.2m followers the new eyeshadow palette she has been working on for months. The 45-year-old admitted that she contemplated pausing the launch, but hoped her eyeshadow palette would bring joy to her fans - and announced that 20 percent of proceeds will go to charity.

She wrote: "As with all businesses at this time, we have been navigating our way around these difficult new circumstances. We thought for a long time about pausing our latest launch but we heard our beauty community when they asked us when the new silk eye brick we previewed at my February show was launching. And so we decided to push forward and are happy to say it's here today!"

The former Spice Girl described the new Smoky Eye Brick as having a "satin shine finish with gilded tones to bring a fresh soft gold highlight and glow to your make up look. And we hope, a little joy."

The fashion designer concluded: "20 percent of all sales will help feed families during this difficult time through Feeding America and the Trussell Trust. x VB."

Victoria announced the news wearing her colour block cropped jumper from her own line

Silk features richly-pigmented tones ranging from soft champagne to a deep bronze.

Linen: Light champagne

Sunbeam: True yellow gold

Sandal: Deep red brown

Copper: True bronze

Smoky Eye Brick in Silk, £48, Victoria Beckham Beauty

What's more, Silk is infused with a Hyaluronic Acid Powder Complex to help smooth the surface of the skin, so the shadow glides over the lid for seamless application.

Instagram: @victoriabeckhambeauty

As with all VB's launches, it's super chic with its sleek brass compact. "I was inspired by different ideas of women but with no restrictions," the mum-of-four said. "The overriding sentiment is that we don't have to follow the rules. We can follow our instincts. The look is pared back - a fresh healthy complexion, paired with a golden highlight on the eyes allowing each individual's characteristics to shine through."

