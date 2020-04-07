Andrea McLean's family all dye their hair during lockdown - see the results The Loose Women star has shared a clip with fans

It's all change over at Andrea McLean's house. The Loose Women star turned resident hairdresser this week, setting up shop in her kitchen to dye her family’s hair – including husband Nick Feeney, son Finlay, 18, and her 13-year-old daughter Amy. What’s more, Andrea, 50, even let Nick loose on her own locks! Andrea shared a sped-up video on Instagram showcasing her efforts, featuring all their before and after looks. Check out the clip below to see the results!

WATCH: Andrea McLean and her family have all dyed their hair at home!

Earlier this month, Andrea and her family invited HELLO! into their home for 24 hours to give an intimate glimpse into their self-isolation routines, and see first-hand the highs and lows of the new reality of family life. Andrea and businessman Nick have been married since November 2017. She welcomed son Finlay with her first husband, Nick Green, in October 2001, and daughter Amy with second husband Steve Toms in November 2006.