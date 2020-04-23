Kim Kardashian surprises fans with major change to her appearance The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been looking at old photos during the lockdown

Kim Kardashian delighted her social media followers this week after sharing a never-before-seen photo of herself with her mum Kris Jenner and grandmother MJ, looking like you have never seen them before. In the picture, posted on the Skims founder's Instagram account, all three women were wearing blonde wigs at various lengths. Kim rocked a sleek, straight style, while Kris kept her trademark pixie cut. MJ, meanwhile, opted for a full fringe and a bouncy blowdry. In the caption, Kim revealed a hilarious secret about her grandmother, writing: "My favourite ladies. Fun fact, my grandma has a creep IG account to see what we are all up to."

Kim Kardashian changed up her look with blonde hair

This isn't the first time that Kim has experimented with blonde hair. The star often changes her appearance and has a vast collection of hair pieces and extensions. During the coronavirus lockdown, the star has been sporting long hair, which she has been styling in braids while looking after her four young children at home. The reality star has been documenting her time in quarantine on social media, and recently asked her fans for advice on keeping her kids entertained at home. As well as six-year-old North, Kim and Kanye are also parents to Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months. The beauty mogul recently shared a photo of her family in the living room, and wrote: "What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained??? As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!"

The Skims founder is isolating at home with husband Kanye West and their four children

While Kim has spent the majority of her time at her LA mansion, she admitted to sneaking out to her mum's house last week so that she could have a few minutes' peace and quiet away from her children. The beauty mogul took part in an interview with Jimmy Fallon from Kris' glam room at her Hidden Hills home, but Kim reassured the host that the family had abided by the social distancing measures. "Where are you?" the host asked Kim, to which she replied: "I'm in my mum's glam room, Kylie did my makeup and my hair. I don't have anyone to do it and I'm not that good, so she did it."

On how the family are maintaining the lockdown rules, Kim continued: "That's the first time I've seen her [Kylie], the whole family are distancing so we haven't even seen each other. I snuck out and I'm at my mum's house in her glam room, because there's a door from the outside so that's all that she will let us in. And I had to get away from my kids!" In the background of the interview footage, which was shared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon's YouTube channel, some of the features inside Kris' stylish room could be seen, including a cream velvet sofa, feature wall art and a quirky leather armchair.

