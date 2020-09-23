The real reason Ola Jordan is blonder than ever The Strictly star ditched her brunette colour back in 2015

Ola Jordan enjoyed what she described as "mummy's time" on Wednesday, leaving baby Ella at home with her husband James while she took a trip to the hairdresser.

The Strictly Come Dancing star took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie that showed her dressed in a black gown and holding a coffee, ready for her hair transformation. Her blonde locks were partially fastened up in what appear to be foils – so perhaps another round of highlights are in store.

The Strictly star visited the hairdresser on Wednesday

Although Ola has not yet revealed the finished result, we bet she's about to show off even lighter ashy tones, just in time for Strictly to return.

Despite the fact Ola herself will not be hitting the dancefloor, after quitting the show back in 2015, we bet she will still tune in to watch her old friends and colleagues get all glammed up and compete. If we were Ola, we'd certainly be missing the Strictly sequins and impressive hair and makeup team!

The Polish beauty was known for her blonde hair while competing on the BBC shoe, but she has also gone back to her natural darker colour on several occasions in the past. However, she told HELLO! that she believed her luck had changed when she went brunette after James suffered health problems and she snapped a ligament while filming for skiing series The Jump.

Ola revealed she thinks her brunette hair was unlucky!

"It all seems to tie in with me reverting back to my natural colour," said Ola. "Within days of me dyeing it back to this shade, everything started to go wrong for us." We can't imagine she'll be going darker anytime soon, then!

Ola and James welcomed their first child, daughter Ola, in February after two years of IVF. The pair often share photos and videos of the tiny tot to social media. We wonder if she will take after her mum with long brunette hair or inherit her dad's curls...

