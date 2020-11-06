Kim Kardashian's selfie with daughter Chicago leaves fans divided The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares four children with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to sharing snapshots of her four adorable children, but one photo she posted of her daughter, Chicago, over the summer really got her fans talking.

The reality TV star, 40, shared a selfie snuggling up with her two-year-old, who was dressed in a Princess Elsa gown from the Disney movie, Frozen.

Kim captioned the picture: "My baby Chi Chi likes to dress up like A [sic] princess every day”.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North leads music video with her siblings

But as comments flooded in about how "cute" and "gorgeous" the little girl looked, it also got her legion of followers discussing who Chicago looks most like - her mummy or her daddy, Kanye West, 43?

While many likened her to Kim, even going so far as to say "they're twins", others insisted: "She’s starting to look like her dad."

Fans couldn't decide if Chicago looks like Kim or Kanye

One fan said she resembles another member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan… Kim's sister, Kylie Jenner!

Kim's followers were also shocked at how fast Chicago is growing, prompting them to comment: "She’s so big" and "she looks so grown-up”.

Of course, Kim wasn’t without plenty of praise either and was lavished with niceties from her fans marvelling at how fresh-faced and "beautiful" she looked in the photo.

At the time the photo was posted Kim was going through a difficult period with her rapper husband. Kanye was having his mental state called into question following a series of erratic social media posts.

Kim with all four of her children

However, the famous family moved on together and remain united. Kim celebrated her 40th birthday in October and had an incredible party for her nearest and dearest on a private island in French Polynesia,

The couple - who share North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Pslam, 18 months - had a beautiful trip away with loved ones and Kim shared her thanks with a heartfelt social media message.

"There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.

"For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today."

