Lisa Faulkner reveals clever way to cover your roots during lockdown

Lisa Faulkner has been going to the ITV studios this past week to film her and husband John Torode's new series of John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen.

And because they are adhering to social distancing rules and filming with a minimal crew, Lisa has had to resort to doing her own hair and makeup. The 48-year-old has been documenting on Instagram the struggles of having to style herself and come up with different beauty looks for each episode, but over the weekend she shared a clever way to hide her roots. With hairdressers still closed until July, Lisa has begun wearing a headband!

Lisa showed off her look of the day and her new headband on her Instagram stories

"Headband attempting to hide my roots," she wrote across a picture of her posing in front of her and John's dressing room mirror.

The star later said in an Instagram video: "Weird doing your own makeup, hair… dunno, quite like the band but... I'm going with it!"

Lisa and John announced the happy news that their show had been recommissioned last week. The husband and wife took to Instagram stories to reveal to their followers they will be back on our screens very soon and also explained details on how it would be filmed amid the social distancing restrictions.

Lisa revealed she wasn't very convinced about the new look

Captioning the video, "We wanted you to be the first to know!" Lisa told her followers: "So we have some exciting news, our Weekend Kitchen has been recommissioned!" MasterChef host John then interjected and added further: "John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen is back and it will be on Saturday mornings and it will be showing on ITV in the early part of the summer, but of course we've got to film it don't we?"

Lisa, who worked as an actress before she became a celebrity chef, explained: "So we're going to be filming it next week [with] social distancing, and everything sorted," to which John, 54, added: "And because we live together we can actually be next to each other, she can't get away from me, as much as she'd liked to I'm still there!"