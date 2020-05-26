Dianne Buswell has been helping keep fans entertained during the lockdown with fun videos, ranging from dance tutorials to pranks. The Strictly Come Dancing pro has also used her expertise as a trained hairdresser, and has been sharing hair tips on Instagram. Most recently, Joe Sugg's girlfriend posted a video showing people how to create the perfect bun using a sock in replacement of a bun ring. Dianne posted an easy-to-follow clip online, showing how she cut off the ends of a sock, before rolling it up into a substitute hairband. The star used an elastic hair tie and hairgrips to keep her bun in place, as well as a touch of hairspray.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dianne Buswell reveals clever way to create neat bun

Earlier in the month, meanwhile, Dianne shared a photo of the results of her DIY haircut and dye at home. Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Roses are red and now so are my roots!! I also gave myself a little trim too! What we thinking? Better than Joe's trim anyways." Her comment referred to Joe's attempt at cutting her hair live on TV as part of BBC One's The Big Night In, which raised money for Comic Relief and Children in Need in April.

MORE: Zoe Ball share new photo of son Woody and his hair has grown so much!

The Strictly star was very happy with the final results of her new hair look

READ: Beyoncé opens up about motherhood and the love she has for her children

Dianne is also a fan of wigs and was recently pictured sporting shoulder-length blonde hair while taking part in the viral pillow challenge, as well as a short, black bob during a 1920's dance lesson. The dancer has even been helping her fans with cutting hair and has uploaded a tutorial on her YouTube channel. Dianne posted a picture of herself lying on the floor with the words 'stay home' spelt out from her hair strands, and wrote: "Being home has been very strange as I thrive off being busy and love working out and about! But I must say Being home so much has allowed me to get creative I have Also been doing more hair a passion of mine since a little girl! Speaking off hair I have just loaded a men’s hair cutting tutorial on my YouTube channel for those needing to do a home job it may help you out! And yes, Joe let me cut his hair for the second time ever."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.