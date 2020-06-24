Emily Ratajkowski is known for her sleek brunette hair, but the model has gone for a dramatic change – debuting a new blonde look on Instagram on Wednesday. Simply writing: "BLONDE. Thank you @kerastase_official," the star shared a gorgeous video of her new beachy look, which she has kept darker at the roots to give a lived-in look. She went on to post more gorgeous selfies of her new transformation, sweetly captioning her snaps: "Day 1 as a blondie."

Emily has revealed a gorgeous blonde hair change

The star, who is an ambassador for Kérastase, worked with the brand to create the look – revealing that she had actually never dyed her hair before. She said: "I've never coloured my hair or changed the length significantly in my entire life!

"I just celebrated my birthday and am so happy to be coming out of quarantine with a fresh new look. Beauty is meant to be fun and expressive and this is definitely, hands down, the most fun I've ever had with my look before." How lovely is that?

Perhaps Emily will inspire some of her fans to take the plunge post-lockdown, too – there's certainly plenty who are dreaming about their next salon appointment.

Emily uses Kérastase Blond Absolu Cicaflash Treatment, £22, Look Fantastic

It was announced on Tuesday that barbers and hairdressers will be able to reopen from 4 July in England – with must have protective measures, such as visors, in place. We predict there will be some Em Rata-inspired hair transformations on the cards…

