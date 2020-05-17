Steph McGovern shared a glimpse into how she and her partner are getting along during lockdown, and it turns out they have very different ideas about where Steph's talents lie! The presenter took to Twitter at the weekend to share a conversation the couple had where she volunteered to dye her partner's hair – and the hilarious reason her offer was refused.

The former BBC Breakfast host tweeted: "Me: Are you sure you don’t want me to dye your hair? Partner: No, you don’t know what you’re doing. Me: I’ve sat in hairdressers for years watching people get highlights done. Partner: And I’ve sat on trains for years, but it doesn’t mean I can drive a train."

WATCH: Steph McGovern reveals relatable struggle of life in lockdown

Steph clearly came round to her partner's way of thinking, as she then added: "Rolling on the floor laughing #lockdownlocks." Her fans mostly agreed that amateur hairstyling during lockdown was a bad idea, with replies including: "This has made me laugh! She's got the right idea, honestly. She's saved you both from grief," "I asked my 21-year-old daughter to trim my hair. I said to take off half an inch... Clean forgot she knows only metric," and: "Husband did my lockdown colour... We've been together 16 years and I don't think we've ever come so close to divorce!"

Steph shared the funny exchange on Twitter

A couple of dissenters, however, revealed that their loved ones had done them proud with their hair care abilities, writing: "Hubby just bleached my roots! Fab job," and: "Husband has just done mine an hour ago - great job - and he’s never watched the hairdresser do it before! #hero." The mum-of-one is notoriously private about her personal life and has never been pictured alongside her partner nor revealed her name. The couple welcomed their first baby, a girl, in November last year.

Steph tweeted the happy news shortly afterwards, writing: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife." The 37-year-old recently launched her new TV programme, The Steph Show, from the Yorkshire home she shares with her family, but it was put on pause earlier this month so it can return from Channel 4's studios in Leeds, as was originally planned.

