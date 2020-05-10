Ruth Langsford forced to defend herself after being accused of breaking lockdown to go to the hairdressers The This Morning presenter addressed rumours she'd broken lockdown rules

Ruth Langsford caused controversy on Instagram on Sunday afternoon – just by going for a walk! The presenter posted a video from her stroll with her dog Maggie, which she captioned: "Bit nippy out there today! Enjoy your daily exercise whatever it might be. Xx." The star, who told her fans: "Happy Sunday… stay safe" in the short clip, wore a white T-shirt and glasses on top of her head with her blonde hair loose in its usual bob style. However, some of her followers thought that her hair looked a little lighter than it had previously and took to the comments section to debate the issue.

One wrote: "Wow you look blonde & it suits you," while another added: "Luv the blonde look, suits u. [heart emoji]" A third commenter asked the mum-of-one if she had dyed her own locks, writing: "Have you lightened your hair Ruth? Looks great!" Other fans, however, were convinced that the This Morning co-host had been to see a professional.

One wrote: "Someone's had some highlights," while another asserted: "Some hairdressers are open and breaking rules. I've followed Ruth for years even went to the same hairdressers. So yes, she has had highlights. Not sure about the 2m rule though, that must have gone out the window [laughing emoji]."

Ruth's blonde locks caused a stir on Instagram

The 60-year-old went into the comments section to deny that she had broken lockdown or made any changes to her look at all. Ruth wrote: "Absolutely have NOT had highlights or anything else done to my hair... I literally washed it!!!" Some of her famous friends left supportive comments, including Amanda Holden, who posted a heart emoji, and Loose Women co-star Saira Khan, who wrote: "Looking fresh, radiant and glowing."

Another fan chimed in: "Looking beautiful Ruth, hope you’re enjoying the fresh air today. Enjoy and Have a relaxing Sunday. Lots of love x." The star is spending lockdown with her husband and co-presenter Eamonn Holmes and their 18-year-old son Jack.

