When will hairdressers open in the UK? The reopening date and details for hairdressers & salons Mark your calendars!

With the coronavirus lockdown closing the doors to our favourite hairdressers and salons, many of us have been left to contend with growing roots and DIY haircuts.

Unveiling the government's new four-step plan, Boris Johnson has recently confirmed that non-essential businesses such as hairdressers could reopen in England on 12 April 2021 as long as strict conditions are met. Counting down the days? Us too.

RELATED: How to dye your hair at home, cutting tips, plus an at-home hair masque recipe



Loading the player...

VIDEO: Daniel Galvin Jr. MBE - How To Home Hair Dye

Announcing the latest roadmap to recovery, the Prime Minister has also explained that on 8 March all children and students should return to face to face education in schools and college. From 29 March, outdoor gatherings of either 6 people or 2 households will be permitted, and as of 21 June, it is hoped that all legal limits on social contact can be removed.

The government's latest announcement has certainly been a welcome one with many UK residents taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

"Yay I feel like I'm about 2 weeks away from having a mullet. Thankfully hairdressers reopen here soon," wrote one. "Along with pubs and restaurants, hairdressers will be allowed to reopen! Yay! There is light at the end of the tunnel. Or at least scissors," tweeted another.

READ: The best temporary pink hair colours for a lockdown hair transformation

While many of us have no doubt missed our trips to the hairdressers, new research has revealed that despite the strange and stressful circumstances we currently find ourselves in, one thing that has been improving is the population's hair.

Michael Van Clarke, renowned hairdresser and brother to Nicky Clarke, has found that 40% of Brits had stopped dying hair as frequently, meanwhile, 33% have left their hair to air dry and 27% had used a hair mask for the first time.

Overall, 39% are just desperate to go back to the hairdressers and a further 30% said they miss their hairdresser more than pubs, bars or restaurants.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: How to complete a successful men's haircut with Richard Ward

Offering his top tips and tricks for looking after hair until salons reopen, Michael said:

"Washing hair daily will not dry hair out like many think, this is a myth, it is actually good to wash your hair daily and more advisable than ever amidst the current Coronavirus crisis. However more frequent use of hot styling tools will have an impact on condition so try air drying alternately, especially as many are staying at home, or other 'low-heat styling' looks. Also use the spare time some of us may have at home, to give you hair a deep conditioning hair mask, apply my 3 More Inches LifeSaver Prewash Treatment as often as you can and reclaim better hair. The key to healthy hair is more about how the hair Is treated outside the head and especially how it is cared for."

MORE: 5 hair and beauty rituals Asian women have been doing for generations: From coconut oil to turmeric