Kris Jenner looks unrecognisable with long hair and a fringe The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is renowned for her iconic pixie haircut

Kris Jenner has been rocking the same short hairstyle for decades, but the famous momager shared a photo on Instagram this weekend with a very different hair look. Kim Kardashian's mum uploaded a throwback picture of herself with her best friend of over 32 years, Faye Resnick, to mark her birthday. The image was of the pair posing in a photobooth at a Kardashian/Jenner party back in 2019. In the black-and-white snapshot, Kris was wearing her hair up in a topknot and styled with a blunt fringe to frame her face. What's more, the mother-of-six looked just like her famous daughters, in particular Kim.

MORE: Take a look at Kris Jenner's incredible school photos before she was famous

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Inside Kris Jenner's Hidden Hills mansion

At the time, Kris' hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons posted a photo of Kris' hair on Instagram, describing it as a sixties vibe and "something new" for the momager. Andrew also opened up about the hair look in an interview with Allure. He said: "She wanted to try something new and showed me a few reference photos of a similar style.

Kris Jenner looked just like Kim Kardashian with long hair

"Her hair is longer now than it has been in a while, so I was able to create this style without a wig. I prepped her hair with a strong-hold mousse, backcombed the hair on top, and formed it into a French twist. I did add just a couple of extensions in the back to give the topknot some additional volume. I secured everything with diamond bobby pins and sprayed all over with a high hold hair spray."

"I love this '60s-inspired look because it’s great for all face shapes," he added. "It’s very soft, but you still get the face-framing layers."

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell delight fans with loved-up lockdown photo

The famous momager has a close relationship with her famous daughters

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn't the only member of her family to experiment with her hair. Kylie Jenner changes her hair almost weekly, with various colours, lengths and styles. Kim is also no stranger to wearing hair pieces, while Khloe Kardashian has an entire wardrobe filled with wigs and hair extensions.

The famous family haven't let the lockdown stop them from making statements with their hair either. Most recently, Kim stepped out with red hair, while Khloe recently showcased her new bronde tresses at her birthday party.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.