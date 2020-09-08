Jennifer Lopez loves changing up her look, but her latest transformation left fans a little unsure.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker, 51, shared a close-up selfie to Instagram promoting the upcoming release of her new music.

But her unique look also got her followers talking - especially since at first glance it appeared she’d swapped her long locks for a cropped back and sides.

"That hair!" wrote one fan, while another commented: "Where is your hair and makeup team GURL?"

MORE: Jennifer Lopez looks identical to mum in new campaign with the twins

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez had the most amazing dance party in her basement with her family

On closer inspection, Jennifer had simply tied her hair up to create the illusion of a short hairdo. She’d also teamed it with eighties-style makeup, which some fans loved.

"This look is everything," one of her followers wrote and another said: "You’re so pretty".

Jennifer was making an exciting announcement with her post. "Can u feeeeeel it," she captioned the photo with her producer, Ryan Tedder. "New music just around the corner!!"

MORE: See Jennifer Lopez's incredible garden at Miami mansion

Jennifer looked like she'd had a major haircut

Not surprisingly this also got her fans talking and they can’t wait to hear what she’s been working on.

Jennifer has hinted several times since June that she’s got new tracks on the way.

She’s shared photos in the studio with Maluma and teased fans with images of her in a recording booth too.

The star has clearly been using her time in the COVID-19 lockdown productively mixing work and pleasure.

MORE: Marc Anthony shares glimpse inside his ranch - but he's not alone!

Jennifer normally has long hair

Jennifer has spent the majority of her time at the plush Hamptons home she shares with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, 45, and her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max, from her relationship with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Jennifer and Alex had to put their wedding plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic but have enjoyed plenty of family time with her children and his two daughters from a previous marriage too.

They’re hopeful their nuptials will eventually happen, and when they do, they’ll be bigger and better than they had imagined.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.