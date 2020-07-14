Jane Moore is celebrating after managing to get a coveted hair appointment! The Loose Women star took to Instagram to share her new look with fans, having enjoyed a pampering session at the Richard Ward salon. Jane, 58, posted a before and after photo on her page, with the first image showing her ahead of her hair cut, wearing a face mask and her gown. The second snapshot shows off her chic new style.

WATCH: Loose Women and their best looks

Jane wrote: "Hallelujah - finally got myself along to @richardwardhair for a pit stop where my Gollum-esque toes were painted by Vita, my Ronald McDonald style colour rectified by Ryan and my split ends banished by Nando with a great cut. And bless them, they all managed not to laugh when I walked in (exhibit A) Quite an achievement. Have you managed to get a haircut yet or are you still channelling Cousin Itt?"

Jane Moore shared a before-and-after photo of her new look

The TV star was certainly in good hands. Among the patrons at the Richard Ward salon in Chelsea is the Duchess of Cambridge. She famously chose the salon to style her hair for the royal wedding and reception in April 2011, as well as that of her mother, Carole Middleton, and sister Pippa Middleton.

Earlier this year, Richard spoke about his experience working with the down-to-earth royal, revealing that Kate has a "wicked sense of humour". He told People: "The first time I went around to their house, it was actually William that made me a cup of tea! That was very nice."

Kate Middleton pictured on her 2011 wedding day

Of Kate's humour, he explained: "It's quite dry, there's no airs and graces – you can have a good joke with her."

Richard was the one tasked with swapping Kate's wedding day up-do for the soft romantic curls she chose for the reception. And he revealed that Prince William had assisted him as he showed Kate the finished look at Clarence House.

The Duchess wore soft, romantic curls for her wedding reception

"I wanted to show Kate the back of her hair and I was struggling to walk with this 500-year-old mirror, and he just said, 'Let me give you a hand,' and I said, 'No, no, honestly,' but he took one end and I've got the other and we're shuffling along with this mirror – he's great, he really is," Richard recalled.