Loose Women star Jane Moore is feeling exactly the same as everyone else right now as we count down the days for the hairdressers to reopen. Over the weekend, the TV star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing her hair in bunches, alongside a lengthy caption about the changes she's made to her locks during lockdown, which have included cutting her own fringe and dyeing her roots. She wrote: "When you can get your “choppy bob” in to bunches, you know it’s time for the hairdressers to reopen. My self-cut fringe is wonky, my self-dyed roots are a pinky ginger, and my split ends have got split ends."

Loose Women's Jane Moore looked so youthful with her latest hairstyle

Jane continued: "There’s going to be a stampede on July 4 when hairdressers finally re-open. Don’t stumble or you’ll get trampled...probably by yours truly throwing women and children behind me. How is your hair coping?" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Mine's the same Jane, and the annoying thing is, my daughter's a hairdresser!" while another wrote: "I love your hair colour Jane, what shade did you use?"

Others reacted to just how youthful Jane looked, with one commenting: "You look about 12 in this photo!" while a fourth added: "You look so young Jane!"

Jane has been cutting her own fringe during lockdown

Throughout lockdown, Jane has opened up about her hair struggles as she has tried to maintain her chic bob haircut and statement fringe. The star cut her fringe for the first time in April before an appearance on This Morning, and shared the progress on Instagram. The mother-of-two posted a photo of herself with a pair of scissors in her hands, and wrote: "Halfway through cutting my own fringe before appearing on @thismorning View at just after 10.30. Also have a very attractive mullet developing at the back. How is YOUR lockdown hairstyle shaping up?"

Many of Jane's followers related to her dilemma and confessed they too had opted for a home fringe trim. One said: "I also cut my own fringe, my best friend is my hairdresser, I called her for advice, and her advice was 'don't do it' I did it anyway." Another added: "Did mine yesterday! Yours looking expertly done up to now!" And a third simply said: "I feel your pain."

