Jane Moore gives fans hair envy after showcasing new look on Loose Women Jane rocked the Purdey haircut – and it was a hit with fans!

Jane Moore has proved she can pull off one of the most iconic haircuts after stepping out with the Purdey haircut on Loose Women this week. The TV personality has been rocking a short blonde bob of late, but took a trip to the hairdressers to get a straight fringe and a bouffant bob. Jane shared a photo of her haircut on Instagram on Thursday, and was complimented by her fans, as well as her Loose Women co-hosts. Ruth Langsford told her friend: "LOVE this look," while someone else said: "I have hair envy!" A third person added: "Love your hair that style!" The Purdey cut was made famous by Joanna Lumley, named after her character in The Avengers in the seventies.

Jane Moore's haircut was a hit with her fans on Loose Women

It wasn’t just Jane's haircut that got people talking, but her outfit too. The star posed in the photo dressed in a velvet grey blazer and elongated trousers, teamed with a tucked-in white shirt and white trainers. She wrote the details of her look in the caption, revealing that the suit was from Zara, and the trainers were from Adidas. The 56-year-old often dresses in fashionable outfits, and last week stood out in a gorgeous leopard print dress from Hobbs, and viewers were quick to ask her where it was from so that they could copy her look.

Jane recently wore a Hobbs dress that everyone wanted after seeing her in it

The mum-of-two is known for her straight-talking and feisty opinions, and first appeared on the lunchtime chat show from 1999 until 2002, before returning again in 2013. Like many of the other panellists, she is styled by TV stylists 'Mothers Shoppers' - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. The ladies (who are mothers themselves) dress a lot of ITV stars including Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Denise van Outen and Saira Khan. The popular stylists specialise in dressing their clients in affordable high street items and have amassed an impressive fan base in the process. Their motto which features on their website reads: "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed."

