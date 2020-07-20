Stacey Dooley stuns with vibrant hair transformation – and you'll never guess how she achieved it This. Is. Beautiful.

Stacey Dooley is known for her gorgeous fiery hair – and on Monday she showed off a stunning new shade, which she achieved at home! The star is the new face of Clairol Nice 'n Easy, and has revealed that she now proudly wears the brand's '8WR Golden Auburn' tone to maintain her vibrant colour. Natural redhead Stacey has opened up about how her hair is a huge part of her identity in the past, and spoke of how happy she was to be able to do her own colour at home.

WATCH: Stacey shows off her stunning hair change

"I'm thrilled to be the face of Clairol Nice’n Easy," she said of her exciting new role, which will see her star in a TV ad in September. "The brand has championed women for decades, giving them the confidence to take control of their own colour and to be true to themselves. Always."

Stacey wears the brand's shade 8WR Golden Auburn

She added of doing her at-home colour on lockdown: "You always assume you’d never be able to do your own hair and be delighted with the outcome, but circumstance forced me to tackle my own roots… turns out I was genuinely thrilled with result!"

Stacey has defended her hair colour in the past – in 2018, she responded to one fan who accused her of not being a "natural ginger".

She responded: "I am sis, it's just as I've got older it's got so much darker."

Clairol Nice 'n Easy in Golden Auburn, £6.79, Boots

The brand has also revealed that Stacey likes to colour her hair in order to maintain its intensity as time goes on.

In the adorable video, Stacey has a go at colouring her hair at home, with gorgeous results. Fans also get a glimpse at her chic bathroom, which features neutral décor and a leafy plant in the corner. She even braved it by wearing a white T-shirt for her home dying efforts – we're impressed!

