Beauty Receipts: What AJ Odudu’s £470 weekly beauty routine looks like Discover the products she swears by and the cost of her beauty routine.

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where each fortnight, we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they splurge and save on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for ITV’s The Voice Kids Digital Presenter AJ Odudu…

AJ Odudu's skincare routine

“I like to experiment with skincare products - currently my routine includes using the Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant, £55, in the morning, followed by the Herbivore Jasmine Green Tea Toner, £20, and Dr Jackson’s Everyday Oil, £35, as a moisturiser.

“On days when I must wear a full face of makeup I’m always careful to take it all off at night! My makeup artist told me to always double cleanse your face at the end of the day to ensure you’ve properly removed all traces of dirt and impurities. On those nights, I use the Herbivore Phoenix Facial Oil, £24, dabbed on a reusable cotton pad, followed by the Lancôme Bi-Facil Makeup Remover, £23.50. I’ll then wash my face with the Dermalogica Superfoliant again and finish off the process with the Origins Power Anti-Aging Cream, £50, which is just amazing! Origins also have a reforestation program where they plant a tree for every one of a particular product that is sold.”

Total: £207.50

AJ Odudu's makeup routine

“When doing my own makeup, I tend to keep it simple for the most part and stick to my go-to products. For my skin, I use the MAC Prep+Prime, £23, as a base and at the moment I’m loving the Urban Decay Naked Stay Foundation, £31. The Elf Cosmetics 16 Hour Camo Concealer in Rich Chocolate, £5, is perfect for under my eyes and covering any blemishes. I always have the Laura Mercier Translucent Powder, £32, on the go, too – you just can’t go wrong with that one.

“For brows, I love the Urban Decay Brow Beater in Dark Drapes, £18, which is a great colour match for me. I’m really playful with eyeshadows and love to experiment with colour. The Elf 18 Hit Wonder Palette, £14, has got loads of bright colours to play with, and I normally apply a quick coat of Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara, £22. To finish off, I’ll apply a quick slick of Fenty Beauty Lip Gloss, £17, and I’m set."

Total: £162

AJ Odudu's hair care routine

“I tend to wash my hair every six weeks as [that frequency is] much better for afro hair. I’m loving the KeraCare shampoos and conditioners, £5.40, - they’re sulphate free, full of keratin and great for strengthening hair. Every so often I’ll do a conditioning treatment with the Shea Moisture Strengthen & Restore Mask, £12.99, - I leave it on for 90 minutes and my hair feels amazingly soft.

“If I’m blow-drying my hair straight, I’ll use the KeraCare Silken Seal, £12.45, for heat protection, but if I’m leaving my hair to dry naturally, I use the Shea Moisture Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner, £12.99, do a little twist out and keep the afro going!

“In terms of tools I keep it quite simple, using just a hairdryer and a classic Denman brush, £8.50, because the bristles work well with my hair. I have an amazing hair stylist @tracy_stylez who specialises in afro hair - I have missed her so much over the past few months [in lockdown]. My hair is ready for a trim!”

Total: £52.33

AJ Odudu's body care favourites

“I have a shower first thing in the morning and I’ve got an array of products I like to alternate using depending on my mood! My current favourite shower gel is the REN Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp Body Wash, £22, because it smells amazing and makes you feel luxurious when washing. I use a Body Shop Body Brush, £9, to buff and exfoliate once a week, and I love using a loafer sponge in the shower every day.

“I often have a bath to wind down or to relax my muscles after a workout, and the best product I’ve found for this is the Weleda Arnica Muscle Soak, £14.95. I also love the Radox Bath Soaks, £1.20, and Kneipp have an amazing range of bath products – their Arnica Massage Oil, £11.90, is perfect for an aching body. In terms of moisturisers, I swear by the Vaseline Cocoa Butter Vitalising Gel Body Oil, £2.74, because it literally melts into my skin!”

Total: £46.84

AJ Odudu’s total weekly beauty spend: £468.67

AJ’s beauty receipts for a regular week come in at £468.67, covering everything she uses from head to toe! The gorgeous star uses a mixture of high end and high-street products too, with some costing as little as £1.20. BRB while we go and stock up on everything she’s mentioned…

AJ is the Digital Presenter on ITV’s The Voice Kids, Saturdays at 7.25pm. Follow her on Instagram @ajodudu.

