Princess Beatrice's bridal hair and makeup was just as magical as we imagined – all the details Find out more about her beauty choices

As predicted, Princess Beatrice looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day, and in the new photographs released by the palace, it appears that she opted to keep things very simple and elegant with her bridal beauty look.

The royal bride chose to wear her signature strawberry blonde hair in loose curls around her shoulders - an unusual choice considering updos have been popular among other royal brides such as the Duchess of Sussex and her sister Princess Eugenie. She completed the look with the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara and wore her makeup natural, opting for a fresh complexion and peachy lip.

Beatrice, who has always loved having fun with makeup – rocking everything from bold red lips to smokey eyes – looked completely timeless in the happy photographs. Her beauty look certainly complemented her stunning vintage gown by Norman Hartnell, on loan from Her Majesty The Queen, which was made from Peau De Soie taffeta and featured organza sleeves, a geometric checkered bodice and was encrusted with diamanté details.

It's not yet known whether Beatrice worked with a hairdresser and makeup artist for her special day, or if the stunning look is the result of her own handiwork – much like the Duchess of Cambridge, who did her own makeup for her royal nuptials.

Princess Beatrice kept her beauty look elegant on her wedding day. Image: Benjamin Wheeler

Due to the coronavirus guidelines, much about Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's celebrations were different. The couple were originally meant to tie the knot on 29 May 2020 but had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. They announced their engagement in September 2019 after the groom-to-be proposed during a romantic getaway in Italy.

Their private wedding on Friday was attended by only a select few guests, including Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, the Duke and Duchess of York and the Queen and Prince Philip.

The royal bride wore her hair in loose curls with the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara. Image: Benjamin Wheeler

It was no doubt a beautifully personal ceremony nevertheless, held at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park. A statement from Buckingham Palace read on Friday: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."