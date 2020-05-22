Aljaz Skorjanec returns to social media with a gorgeous new haircut The Strictly Come Dancing star hasn't posted a selfie for eight weeks!

Aljaz Skorjanec delighted fans on Friday by making a triumphant return to social media – and he's got a brand new look! The Strictly Come Dancing star hasn't posted a selfie on Instagram for eight weeks, but treated fans to four brand new pics as an apology for his absence. Sharing three images of himself pulling faces while wearing a straw hat on his grid, Aljaz wrote: "Making my comeback with this three part series." He also took to his Stories to reveal a snazzy new trim after previously making appearances wearing a beanie to cover-up his overgrown barnet.

Aljaz Skorjanec returned to Instagram after an eight-week break

The pro dancer has completely changed his hair – and it looks so good! His signature quiff has been replaced by a short fringe, and there is definitely less volume on top, with Aljaz opting to keep his hair shorter all round instead. As the nation is in lockdown, and hair salons are closed until at least July, we're not sure who cut Aljaz's hair – his wife Janette Manrara previously said she didn't trust herself to do it – but either way, it looks great!

Aljaz Skorjanec appears to have finally had his hair cut

Aljaz's followers were so thrilled to see his "cheeky face" again, with many expressing their joy over his return. One said: "Aljaz! We missed you." Another wrote: "Here he is… I have missed this cheeky face so much." A third said: "Where have you been? We've missed you." And another added: "Oh missed you Aljaz… hope you haven't been ill sweetheart."

Aljaz made no reference to the drama surrounding his Here Come The Boys tour with Pasha Kovalev. This year's tour has been postponed due to COVID-19, and following the announcement, fellow professional dancer, Sam Salter, accused the tour company of not letting him know he had been dropped from the new line-up. Instead, Graziano Di Prima will join the Strictly Come Dancing stars on the nationwide tour, which will now take place next year.

Sam Salter was in the 2020 lineup of Here Come The Boys

A spokesperson for Here Come The Boys has since apologised for the error, telling HELLO!: "Over three weeks ago we contacted all the headline artists involved in the 2020 version via their representatives, including Sam Salter’s agent, informing them that this tour would be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions. We were all very upset to see that there had been a break in the communication between Sam and his agent."

