By her own admission, Claudia Winkleman's hair is her 'thing', and the most notable aspect is without doubt her thick luscious fringe, which is the envy of women across the country. Like the rest of the nation, however, she has been forced to maintain her own locks during lockdown, until such time that the hairdressers re-open. Luckily help is at hand. The Strictly star enlisted top hairdresser George Northwood for a tutorial this week, which she filmed live for Instagram. What's more, Claudia even took matters into her own hands by cutting her own iconic fringe – with great success!

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman learns how to cut her own fringe in lockdown

Claudia, 48, opened up about her famous fringe while chatting to HELLO! in 2018, and revealed that she won't ever ditch the trademark hairstyle. "I haven't seen my forehead for about 15 years. I don't even know what's under my fringe – there could be squirrels, parrots – I've got no idea. But no I can't imagine ever getting rid of it," she admitted. Remarkably, she is surprising low-maintenance when it comes to her hair too, telling us: "I don't do anything to it. I only wash my hair twice a week. I use a shampoo, then a conditioner and stick it in a towel and then go back to the kids, lie on the bed, watch Danger Mouse - and then that's it. Done."

Claudia pictured with her Strictly co-host Tess Daly

The star, who is a brand ambassador for Head and Shoulders, further opened up about her iconic look in a recent interview with Grazia. "Growing up I always had a fringe. I would often pair it with bunches, I mean, buckle up, how disgusting is that?!" she joked. "Years later I went, had a fringe cut, and it was quite – and this is the worst word in the whole world – whispy – so I had to go back and I said 'Can I have an unapologetic fringe? Really heavy.'

The TV star shares three children with husband Kris Thykier

"I think my fringe starts at the back of my head, it's got to have more weight than a tonne of bricks. They gave it to me and I knew that was that. You have to make much less effort when you have a really heavy fringe. I love eyeliner, but you don't even need makeup really. If you've got a very heavy fringe, you're wearing some old, battered, buckled-up boots and you're holding a book then you're done. You look like a real life pirate."

Claudia also revealed her 'dream hair' – and her answer will surprise fans. "Oh I know exactly what hair I'd like. Extra long, extra beachy hair. You know the sort that looks like spun gold? I mean that's not who I am. I don't like summer, I don't like the beach, I've never worn a shoestring strapped dress, I'm always in a heavy sweater pretending it's Christmas!" she revealed.