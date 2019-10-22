Strictly's Oti Mabuse shares hilarious video of her bad hair day We've all been there…

She looks polished and preened to perfection every weekend thanks to the amazing talents of the Strictly glam squad – but even Oti Mabuse can have a bad hair day. The pro dancer gave her fans a reality check when she shared a funny video on her Instagram Stories of her mane completely misbehaving on Tuesday. Adding a floral filter, Oti filmed herself swooshing her hair from side to side as she tried to get it to fall beautifully down her shoulders. However, it had other ideas and kept falling in front of her face. She hilariously captioned the clip: "When you try look sultry and your hair is like NO!"

Oti is partnered with Kelvin Fletcher on Strictly and the pair are one of the favourites to win the competition, having managed to wow the judges each week with the former Emmerdale star's incredible dance skills. Most recently the pair danced a Cha Cha Cha earning them an impressive 33 points from the judges. And in week four, the couple performed a sizzling Rumba to Bill Withers Ain't No Sunshine, which received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Oti was not feeling her hair on Tuesday

Kelvin and Oti scored nine points from each judge for their performance, and new judge Motsi Mabuse made her first reference to being Oti's sister, by jokingly telling Kelvin: "That's my sister, stop it!" Shirley Ballas, meanwhile, was left barely unable to speak, telling Kelvin she's never seen a male celebrity perform a Rumba quite like he did, especially for week four.

Oti and Kelvin continue to impress the judges

Kelvin wasn't even supposed to appear in this year's Strictly, being drafted in as a replacement for Jamie Laing at the last minute after he was forced to pull out of the competition due to a foot injury, which will see him in recovery for eight weeks. Oti has been more than happy with her replacement, while Jamie has been supportive of the pair, and was even seen cheering them on in the audience during week one of the show. The Made in Chelsea star has also reportedly been offered a place on next year's Strictly.

