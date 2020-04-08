Holly Willoughby reveals her lockdown beauty secret

Holly Willoughby has revealed how she is able to maintain her enviable blonde locks during the coronavirus lockdown. The This Morning star posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday night as she shared a step-by-step guide to dyeing her roots, all from the comfort of her own bathroom. Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Tomorrow morning on @thismorning I know I will get an awful lot of questions asking how come I’ve managed to get my hair colour done whilst we are in lockdown (roots were getting out of control!)... I thought it's a good opportunity to answer that question and a few others... Do I really use @garnieruk to tint my own hair and if so how do I do it?... Hope this helps if you are considering home hair colour for the first time ... Always do a patch test and follow the instructions…"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals how she maintains her blonde hair during coronavirus lockdown

In the video, the TV star revealed that she has always dyed her hair at home; while she does get her highlights done "once in a blue moon", "nine times out of ten, this is the tint I do," she revealed. And the good news is that her go-to dye is completely affordable. Holly uses Garnier Nutrisse – 10.01, called Baby Blonde, which retails for as little as £5.79.

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals why she's never loved husband Dan Baldwin more

The This Morning star with her sister Kelly

Holly admitted that she had been spurred on to tackle her dark roots by her three children, Harry, Belle and Chester, who had told her she was "turning brunette" again. She then took fans through her routine, admitting it is "not an exact science". As she got to grips with the back of her head, she shared: "When I've got my sister here, or my mum here, or someone here, they can check the back! But for now that doesn't matter too much!"

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals how she surprised her children with a little help from her This Morning co-star

Her sister Kelly was one of the first to comment on the DIY video, telling Holly: "And this is why we love you!" Meanwhile, one follower told the TV star: "Just done mine Holly! X No more grey stripe!" A second joked: "More impressed that you go no hair dye on your top. Lol. Looks lovely!"