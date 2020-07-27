Holly Willoughby shares stunning photo from family holiday following social media break The This Morning star has gone away on holiday with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children

Holly Willoughby has been keeping a low profile on social media since going on her summer break from This Morning earlier in the month. However, on Monday, the star took to Instagram to share a stunning picture from what looked to be on her holiday, and all for a very good cause. Holly was the latest celebrity to take part in the viral women's empowerment movement on Instagram, which has seen famous faces challenge each other to post a black-and-white photo of themselves. In the headshot, Holly looked happy and relaxed, dressed in a printed shirt. In the caption, she wrote: "Challenge accepted @shishib @angiesmithstyle @patsyoneillmakeup ... Always and forever I will lift up and support my womenfolk #womensempowerment #womensupportingwomen."

Holly Willoughby shared a stunning photo during her holiday from This Morning

The former Celebrity Juice host is enjoying time off from work with her family – husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, Belle, and Chester.

Holly is now off work until September, having been reporting on the coronavirus pandemic in the This Morning studio with co-host Phillip Schofield over the past few months.

On her last day at work before her break, Holly shared a heartfelt post reflecting on the challenging past few months. She wrote: "Thank you .... thank you for staying with us over the last 109 days... When we began this new way of broadcasting, we had no idea how long we would be able to come in, or whether it would be our last time broadcasting from the studio during lockdown.

The TV presenter will be enjoying spending quality time with her three children

"The team have adapted and had plan a, b, c and d in place just in case...Some days we didn’t know If we’d have the content to fill the show, but somehow we always managed it and even had a few laughs along the way. You see us, but we feel that you are there with us, every single show... @thismorning holds a mirror up to life and reflects the mood of what we are all feeling. I can’t thank our team enough! @martinfrizell1, Emma, all the production who came in.

"The production team who worked from home, crew, the TM family and fellow presenters who are consistently brilliant, but mostly to @schofe for metaphorically holding my hand and reliably being socially distanced shoulder to shoulder with me... What a strange time... Feeling incredibly grateful ... Huge love, thank you again... See you in September."

