Holly Willoughby may be a dab hand with a box of hair dye now, but that hasn't always been the case. The This Morning star revealed that she once suffered a DIY hair dye "disaster" after accidentally turning her blonde hair red – and according to Holly, it wasn't a "nice red". Speaking in a video on Instagram for British Vogue's Vogue Night In series, Holly confessed her mishap to beauty director Jessica Diner, while sharing a step-by-step guide to dyeing her roots, all from the comfort of her own bathroom.

The 39-year-old explained: "I went red by accident, when I was much, much younger, and I used to kind of experiment with your hair, and I was – I'd gone blonde through using those kind of beach spray blondes. So I came back home and I thought 'Oh, I better just put this dark hair dye over the top.' And, obviously, I mean, I'm not a colourist, but that was a disaster because it didn't go brown, it went red. But not even like a nice red, and also red, it did not suit me, but I had to stay like that for ages until the colour grew out. So I get with home hair colour why people are nervous, because I have had my own disasters too."

Holly really does dye her own hair

Holly revealed last month that she really does colour her own hair using Garnier, which is good, considering she is an ambassador for the brand. Sharing a video of her dyeing process, Holly said: "Tomorrow morning on This Morning I know I will get an awful lot of questions asking how come I’ve managed to get my hair colour done whilst we are in lockdown (roots were getting out of control!)... I thought it’s a good opportunity to answer that question and a few others... Do I really use Garnier to tint my own hair and if so how do I do it?... Hope this helps if you are considering home hair colour for the first time ... Always do a patch test and follow the instructions…"

Garnier Nutrisse 10.01, £5.79, Superdrug

In the video, the blonde beauty revealed that she has always dyed her hair at home; while she does get her highlights done "once in a blue moon", "nine times out of ten, this is the tint I do," she revealed. And the good news is that her go-to dye is completely affordable. Holly uses Garnier Nutrisse – 10.01, called Baby Blonde, which retails for as little as £5.79.

