Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign's hairdresser reveals surprising reason behind his new look

Kourtney Kardashian was incredibly protective of her son Reign's long hair, and would often defend it against naysayers on social media. But on Tuesday, the five-year-old went for his first haircut – which resulted in the hairdresser shaving all his hair off. The little boy's new look was created by hairstylist Jason Schneidman, who shared before-and-after photos on Instagram, even revealing that it was Reign's idea to go for such a short haircut. Jason posted a picture of Kourtney's son with a slightly longer hairstyle which had been styled in a middle parting, before going the full way with the buzz cut. One follower remarked: "Wow. He wanted it shaved?" to which Jason answered: "Yup."

Reign's new look was also debuted on his mum's Instagram account, as she shared a photo of her son posing in the garden after his haircut. "I'm not okay," she captioned the post, before admitting in the comments that she "loved" his new look.

The doting mum also shared a photo on Instagram Stories of Reign's long hair, which had been cut off while styled in a long braid. Reign's haircut went down a treat with Kourtney's famous friends and family too. Kim Kardashian commented on his new look, writing: "He looks so handsome," while Hailey Bieber wrote: "Omg the cutest."

Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign wanted his hair short - according to his hairdresser Jason

A day before Reign's haircut, the reality star posted an adorable picture of herself with her daughter Penelope and Reign with braided hair.

Reign's so happy with his new haircut!

As the five-year-old lay in his mother's lap, his super long locks were styled into stylish, beachy braids. Her latest snap was taken on the sunny, sandy beaches of Santa Barbara, California, just a couple of hours from her home in Los Angeles, where she lives with her three children Reign, Penelope, eight, and Mason, ten, who she co-parents with her ex, Scott Disick.

Kourtney was joined by Scott during her Santa Barbara trip, much to the delight of fans. The doting mum previously opened up about how they were coping with co-parenting during lockdown on an Instagram Live in April.

Kourtney said: "I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses… I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it’s even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. "They have their own dog over there. It’s just a different vibe in the different houses."

