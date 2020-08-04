Long hair, don’t care! Kourtney Kardashian has shared an adorable photo of her youngest son Reign, and his new hairstyle has got the seal of approval from her fans.

MORE: See Reign's sweet homework project about his mum

Loading the player...

WATCH: You won't believe what Kourtney's son Mason did to their garden

The doting mum-of-three posted the picture to Instagram showing her relaxing on a beach snuggling with the five-year-old and with her daughter, Penelope, eight, by her side too.

But while there’s no denying Kourtney, 41, looked as chic as ever, it was Reign’s cool braided hair which stole the show.

MORE: Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Wyoming ranch - with it's own saloon and restaurant

Reign's new look was perfect for the beach

Lying in his mother’s lap you could see he’d had his super long locks styled into beachy, boxer braids, which hung half way down his back.

“Cuties,” commented one fan while others wrote: "Adorable" and pointed out how "gorgeous" the family looked.

Reign has never had his hair cut, and it looks like Kourtney, her fans and of course her son, like it that way.

The Poosh founder has defended her little boy’s look in the past insisting: "He is a happy boy" and that people should worry about their own children before commenting on hers.

While COVID-19 lockdown has culled the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s usually tropical getaways, she’s still managed to squeeze in some luxury time away.

Her latest snap was on the sunny, sandy beaches of Santa Barbara, California, just a couple of hours from her home in Los Angeles, where she lives with her three children Reign, Penelope and Mason, ten, who she co-parents with her ex, Scott Disick.

Kourtney shared how they cope with parenting during lockdown on an Instagram Live in April and said: "I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses…I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it’s even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house.

"They have their own dog over there. It’s just a different vibe in the different houses."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.